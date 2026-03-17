Five insurgent cadres arrested near Indo-Myanmar border, key accused in NH-2 arson case held in Manipur

Security forces and police in Manipur have arrested five cadres linked to valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) and apprehended a key accused in a recent arson case along National Highway-2.

According to official sources, on March 16, security forces conducted an operation in the sensitive border belt under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, leading to the arrest of five insurgent cadres from a stretch between Border Pillars 73 and 75 along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangjam Ashok Kumar Singh alias Khongthang of Waikhong village and Laishram Nipamacha Singh alias Loiya of Sagolmang Awang Leikai, both associated with PREPAK; Thangjam Manimatum Meitei alias Sana of Sugnu Awang Leikai, linked to KYKL; and Laishram Inao Singh alias Sanamacha of Urup Makha Leikai and Chingangbam Shakti Singh alias Phairen of Lamlai Nongada, both affiliated with KCP-MFL.

In a separate development, Manipur Police have made a significant breakthrough in connection with a truck arson incident reported earlier this month. The case pertains to the burning of a truck at Kabinam village in Senapati district along National Highway-2 on March 2.

Following investigation, police arrested the key accused, identified as 51-year-old Ramayo Vashum from Kathiko Karong, Senapati district, on March 14.

Officials confirmed that a Maruti Gypsy vehicle bearing registration number MN08 A0099, along with two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime, have been seized during the operation.