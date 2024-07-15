Five members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-N) Nongdrenkhomba Group were arrested on July 14, as security forces foiled an attempted kidnapping and extortion plot in Kakching Khunou, Manipur.

The arrested individuals, identified as Soibam Lanchanba Meitei (25), Soibam Manoj Singh (27), Heisnam Dipak Meitei (39), Nameirakpam Nelson Singh (20), and Nongthombam Leishemba (23), were reportedly planning to abduct a person for ransom.

During the operation, security forces seized several items from the suspects:

1. Two pistols, each with a magazine loaded with five live rounds

2. Three mobile phones

3. Three camouflage uniforms

4. One Bolero vehicle without a license plate

Local authorities have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.