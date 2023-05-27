Five cadres of the KCP (PWG) voluntarily surrendered themselves to security forces in Manipur. The surrender took place on May 26, 2023, in the presence of the police at Somsai, Ukhrul. The Assam Rifles played a crucial role in engaging these cadres in negotiations and motivating them to choose the path of peace and join the mainstream.

The surrender of these cadres marks a significant step in ensuring their transition from an unlawful approach to a lawful and productive life. It provides them with an opportunity to rebuild their lives, contribute positively to society, and foster reconciliation. As part of the surrender, the cadres handed over three pistols, three magazines, and 19 live .22 caliber rounds.

Following the completion of necessary formalities, the surrendered cadres will be sent to a formal surrender ceremony organized by the government.