Five militants arrested across Imphal Valley districts in Manipur

Security forces arrested five militants belonging to different banned outfits from Manipur’s Imphal Valley districts, police said on January 15.

According to officials, three members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were apprehended from Mantripukhri Lamlongei Maning Leikai in Imphal East district. The arrested cadres were allegedly involved in extorting money from local businesses in the area.

In a separate operation, a cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from Sekmai Khunou in Imphal West district. Police identified him as Shaggoslem Lokeshor Singh, aged 35, who was reportedly staying at a relief camp in Mantop, Yumpham, at the time of his arrest.

Another militant associated with KYKL (SOREPA) was arrested from the Uripok Achom Leikai area of Imphal West district on Wednesday. He was identified as Shamulailatpam Arbin Sharma, 19, police said.

Security agencies said the arrests were part of ongoing operations to curb militant activities and extortion networks operating in the valley districts. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the roles of the arrested persons and their possible links with other insurgent activities in the state.