Five militants arrested, arms and explosives recovered in Manipur operations

Security forces have arrested five militants belonging to different proscribed outfits and recovered a cache of arms and explosives during separate operations across Manipur, police said on June 4.

According to an official statement, one militant was apprehended from Sawombung Khunjao in Imphal East district on Monday, while four others were arrested from Khangtum village in Chandel district on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mayanglambam Gandhi Singh (24), Langpoklakpam Sushil Singh (25), Laitonjam Kanheiya Singh (26), and Kangjam Naresh Meitei (20). Police said all five were associated with different banned militant organisations operating in the state.

In a separate operation conducted at Irlbung area in Imphal East district on Wednesday, security personnel recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition from a hut. The seized items included two AK-series rifles, one SLR rifle, a 9 mm carbine, four hand grenades, three magazines, and 42 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Security agencies have intensified counter-insurgency operations across Manipur in a bid to curb militant activities and maintain law and order in the conflict-affected state.

Further investigation is underway.

