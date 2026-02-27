Five militants arrested in Manipur; arms and ammunition seized

Security forces arrested five militants belonging to different banned outfits from the valley districts of Manipur, police said on Friday, February 27.

According to a police statement, at least 10 firearms and a cache of ammunition were seized during separate operations carried out in two districts.

An active cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army was apprehended from the Koirengei Manung Laikhon Leikai area in Imphal East district on Wednesday, February 25. The police said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the state.

Further investigations are underway, and security forces have intensified search operations in vulnerable areas to prevent unlawful activities.