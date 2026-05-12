Five rescued snakes released into Langol Reserved Forest by Manipur Forest department

The Central Forest Division on May 12 carried out a wildlife relocation and release operation at Langol Reserved Forest as part of ongoing conservation efforts in Manipur.

The operation was conducted in the presence of Vikram Suresh Nadhe, along with Range Forest Officer Yumnam Kiranjit, forest staff and a research scholar from the Department of Zoology, Manipur University.

During the operation, a total of five rescued snakes were safely relocated and released into their natural habitat within the forest area. The reptiles included one adult Copper-headed Trinket Snake, three Monocled Cobras, including two that were described as very large in size and one Indochinese Rat Snake.

According to officials, the snakes had earlier been rescued from various locations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts through coordinated rescue operations conducted by the Forest Department.

The Central Forest Division reiterated its commitment to wildlife conservation and appealed to the public not to harm wild animals or reptiles found in residential areas. Officials urged citizens to immediately inform the Forest Department or authorised rescue personnel in case of wildlife sightings in human habitation zones.