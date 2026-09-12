Five rifles seized in Manipur's Churachandpur, three arrested

Security forces arrested three members of an armed outfit and seized five rifles, magazines and ammunition from their possession in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Saturday.

The three were arrested on Friday, September 11, by a joint team of the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles during an operation in Munpi village under Henglep sub-division.

The police did not disclose the name of the organisation to which the arrested men allegedly belonged.

According to a police statement, the security forces seized one HKG 3 assault rifle, one A1 rifle, two AK-47 rifles and one M22 assault rifle. Seven magazines of different arms and 298 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

The conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has so far claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.