A seven-member delegation from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) held an exclusive meeting with senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials in New Delhi, on May 27.

The MHA was represented by A.K. Mishra, Advisor on Northeast Affairs, and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director.

The two-hour discussion focused on critical issues related to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, akin to which crucial matters were discussed.

COCOMI pressed for official recognition of the resolution passed during the May 3 People’s Convention and requested that the public mandate be escalated to higher levels of the Government of India.

The delegation also conveyed public concerns over the Gwaltabi issue. MHA officials acknowledged the matter and assured necessary action.

Reaffirming its earlier stance, COCOMI stated it would engage solely with the Government of India regarding the Manipur crisis. It rejected the legitimacy of SoO groups and stressed that engagement with innocent Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar civilians will follow the removal of anti-peace elements.

Serious concerns were raised about narco-terrorism, illegal immigration, opium cultivation, forest encroachment, and law and order. COCOMI criticized the continued support for armed groups involved in peace talks since 2008 and urged a policy review.

Furthermore, COCOMI also highlighted the need for immediate action to ensure free movement, protect farmers’ rights, safeguard religious sites, provide justice for missing persons, and support internally displaced persons (IDPs) through resettlement and compensation.

The delegation reiterated its commitment to peace and cooperation with genuine efforts aimed at restoring normalcy. It urged strong action against those disrupting peace initiatives.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication and continue dialogue, with the shared goal of restoring peace and stability in Manipur.