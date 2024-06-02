The flash flood situation in Manipur has shown significant improvement, with water levels receding in most of the previously inundated low-lying areas. However, parts of Khwairamband Imphal Market remain affected, causing shops and businesses to remain closed for the past three days.

State IFC Minister L. Sushildro assured the public that the flood situation in Imphal city, including the market, will be under control within two days, promising a swift return to normalcy. The IFC Department has been actively monitoring the flood-affected regions and is implementing measures to manage the situation.

In a statement to the media, Minister Sushildro emphasized that the IFC Department has been visiting all flood-hit areas in Manipur. Additionally, they have arranged alternative sources to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents.

The State Health Directorate has also issued an alert for the flood-affected communities to remain vigilant against venomous snakes. It has been announced that anti-venom medication is available from the Chief Medical Officers for those who suffer snake bites.