Flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments have affected over 56,000 people across Manipur. A total of 10,477 houses have been damaged, with 56,516 individuals impacted by the floods.

One person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district on June 2. On the other hand, 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

A fresh breach of embankment was reported at Bashikhong in Imphal East district after the Kongba river breached its embankments on Monday, officials said.

At least 57 relief camps have been opened for affected people mostly in Imphal East district, which is the worst flood-affected district in the state.

Ninety-three landslides have been reported in the last five days across the state.

Several localities in the state’s capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas.