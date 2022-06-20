As a result of the state's incessant rainfall over the past few days, major rivers in Manipur are flowing above flood level, while some are flowing above the warning level. The water levels of major rivers flow through the Imphal valley area, according to information received from the Department of Water Resources.

The Imphal River at Minuthong measured 787.00 mm, while the warning level was 785.900 mm and the flood level was 786.900 mm. On Sunday, the water level in the Lilong area was 780.700 mm, while the warning level was 780.350 mm and the flood level was 781.350 mm.

The Nambul River had a water level of 782.225 mm at 5 p.m., with a warning level of 781.175 mm and a flood level of 782.175 mm. The water level in the Thoubal River was 774.00 mm; the warning level is 778.915 mm, and the flood level is 779.915 mm.

The water level in the Manipur River had risen to 762.200 mm, with a warning level of 769.280 mm and a flood level of 769.300 mm. Iril River's water level was 774.500 mm, with a warning level of 786.700 mm and a flood level of 787.700 mm.

Nambol River’s water level was 774.400 mm; the warning level was 772.700 mm, and the flood level was 773.700 mm. Gates 2 and 3 of the Ithai Barrage were opened to control the situation. The Imphal Barrage's gates were also opened.