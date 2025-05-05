Football coach arrested in Manipur for sexually assaulting boys
Manipur coach arrested for assaulting 11 boys; investigation ongoing to ensure victims' safety.
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The Manipur police arrested a football coach in the Imphal East district for allegedly sexually assaulting at least 11 boys.
The police said that the boys used to undergo training at his academy.
A case has been lodged, and an investigation is underway, they said.
He has sexually assaulted at least 11 players for months, they added.
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