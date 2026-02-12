Foothills football championship brings Meitei, Kuki and Naga teams together in Manipur

A football tournament organised by the Assam Rifles brought together players from Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic tensions.

The four-day Foothills Football Championship, held from February 9 to 12 at New Keithelmanbi, saw participation from 13 teams representing different communities, including eight Naga teams, three Meitei teams and two Kuki teams. The event was conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, a civic outreach initiative of the force.

The tournament was played in a knockout format, with 13 matches, including the final. Organisers said the event aimed to encourage interaction among young people from communities that have faced strained relations in recent years.

The final was contested between New Keithelmanbi Part II Team B, a Meitei side, and Haibung FC, representing the Kuki community. New Keithelmanbi Part II Team B secured a 5–2 victory. The winners received a trophy, medals, certificates and a cash prize of ₹20,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 10,000 along with trophies and certificates. Both teams were also provided with playing kits.

Individual awards were presented at the closing ceremony. Athoiba Yumnam of New Keithelmanbi Part II Team B was named Best Player of the Tournament after scoring five goals. A Shyamananda from the same team was adjudged Best Goalkeeper for four crucial saves during the competition.

Teams that did not reach the final were given participation certificates and cash prizes.

Local residents attended the matches in large numbers. Cultural performances were also organised alongside the games, reflecting the diverse traditions of the region.

The championship comes against the backdrop of prolonged unrest in Manipur, where tensions between Meitei and Kuki groups have disrupted normal life. Organisers said sporting events such as this could provide a platform for dialogue and engagement among communities.