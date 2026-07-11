Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee condemns Leimakhong attack, seeks action

The Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) on July 11, strongly condemned what it described as a "barbaric and unprovoked" attack at Leimakhong Chingmang and Kanto Sabal in Manipur, alleging that six houses belonging to Naga and Meitei families were set on fire and two schools were looted and occupied.

In a statement, the FNCC said the attack took place on July 11 and targeted residential properties as well as the Cornerstone Mission School and Hope International School, institutions it said are dedicated to the education of children.

The committee also expressed anguish over the alleged killing of Dr. Manu, founder and principal of Hope International School, saying the school was looted and vandalised even as the community continued to mourn his death. According to the FNCC, the damage to the institution amounted to crores of rupees.

Describing the incidents as an "assault on humanity, education and civilisation," the FNCC alleged that the attack occurred in close proximity to the 57 Mountain Division at Leimakhong and in front of Central Armed Police Forces personnel and the Punjab Regiment.

The organisation questioned the government's role in maintaining law and order and demanded the immediate identification, arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible.

"There can be no justification for murdering civilians, burning homes or attacking educational institutions. These are criminal acts of terror intended to spread fear, destroy lives and destabilise society," the statement said.

The FNCC urged the Manipur government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies to take decisive steps to restore law and order, ensure the safety of all communities and bring those involved to justice.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the affected families, the committee said lasting peace could only be achieved through justice, accountability and the rule of law.