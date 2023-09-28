In a strong condemnation of the recent brutal killings of two innocent students, Adim Pamei, the former Vice President of BJP Manipur Pradesh, urged for swift justice and called the act inhumane.

Addressing the media on September 28, Adim Pamei expressed his deep sorrow and dismay over the incident, labeling it as highly unfortunate. He stated the importance of everyone collectively condemning such acts in the strongest possible terms. Pamei urged that those responsible for the heinous crime should be brought to justice in accordance with the rule of law.

Adim Pamei also voiced his strong objection to the excessive use of force by security personnel against protesting students on the previous day, an action that resulted in the injury of over a hundred students. He stressed the need for restraint on the part of security forces when dealing with uniformed protesters.

Highlighting the broader impact of the ongoing crisis that unfolded on May 3, Pamei noted that it has affected all communities, transcending the boundaries of warring factions. The crisis, he cautioned, has caused irreparable damage to society, emphasizing the adage that violence begets violence. Pamei called for an end to the crisis, recognizing that the losses incurred by society would primarily be felt by indigenous people of Manipur, rather than illegal immigrants.

To mitigate the risk of shortages in basic necessities, Adim Pamei mentioned the collaborative efforts of Nahakpam Food and Beverage Company and Pamei Enterprises. They are working tirelessly to import essential items via the railway system through National Highway 37. He assured the public of continued efforts to address food insecurity in the state in the days to come.