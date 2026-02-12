Former Congress ticket contender from Manipur held for duping Kerala businessman of Rs 1.84 crore in online trading scam

The Palakkad Cyber Police in Kerala arrested Keisham Ningthemjao Singh, a Manipur resident and former Congress ticket aspirant from the Andro Assembly constituency, for allegedly orchestrating an online trading scam that duped a Kerala-based businessman of Rs 1.84 crore.

According to investigators, the fraud was carried out between August and November 2025, during which the accused and his associates reportedly lured a Mannarkkad native with promises of high returns through online share trading platforms. The victim was first approached via WhatsApp and persuaded to invest small amounts through links shared by the fraudsters.

Police said the initial transactions yielded modest but prompt returns, creating an illusion of legitimacy and building trust. Once confidence was established, the victim was induced to make larger transfers. In total, Rs 1,84,52,524 was allegedly siphoned off to multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused and his network.

Cyber police officials revealed that Singh is also facing five additional cheating cases registered in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, indicating a possible interstate fraud syndicate.

Police have once again urged citizens to exercise caution while investing in online trading schemes promoted through social media platforms and messaging apps, warning that fraudsters often deploy calculated strategies to build credibility before executing large-scale financial deception.