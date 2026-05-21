Former JD(U) leader Nimaichand Luwang joins BJP in Manipur

Former Janata Dal (United) spokesperson and senior politician Nimaichand Luwang joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 21 during a function held at the party headquarters in Manipur.

The veteran leader was welcomed into the party in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Manipur BJP president A. Sarda Devi.

Speaking to reporters, Nimaichand Luwang said five members of his family were also joining the BJP. He stated that his decision was not driven by personal interests but by a desire to contribute towards peace and development in Manipur.

In a social media message, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh welcomed former minister Dr Nimaichand Luwang and Gokul Luwang to the BJP. The Chief Minister said the move reflected growing confidence in the party’s vision of development, governance and progress.

The induction programme was also attended by Manipur Home Minister K. Govindas and other party leaders.

The Chief Minister further said the party remains committed to serving the people and working towards the state’s growth and prosperity.