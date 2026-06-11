Former Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Manipur after no candidate remained in the fray following the withdrawal of nomination papers on Thursday, June 11.

The Returning Officer-cum-Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly declared Sharda Devi elected for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam along with other BJP legislators were present during the official declaration of her election.

The Rajya Sabha election in Manipur was necessitated following the completion of the tenure of sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, whose term is scheduled to end on June 21.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, the BJP holds 36 seats, followed by the National People's Party (NPP) with six MLAs. The Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress have five legislators each, while the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) has two members and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has one MLA. The Assembly also has independent legislators.

Speaking to the media at the Manipur BJP office in Imphal after her election, Sharda Devi said that her focus would include development-related issues concerning women and strengthening women's empowerment.

"As a woman myself, my priorities would be development-related issues concerning women and strengthening their empowerment," she said.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand congratulated Sharda Devi through a post on X, stating that her administrative and political experience would contribute towards women’s empowerment, inclusive development and good governance.

The Manipur BJP also congratulated Sharda Devi, stating that her nomination as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate was a recognition of her dedication and years of service to the party and the people of the state.