Former Manipur CM Biren Singh, BJP MLA K Joykishan Singh leave for Delhi amid cabinet expansion talks

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and BJP MLA K Joykishan Singh on Sunday, August 16 left for New Delhi amid indications that senior party leaders may hold discussions on a possible expansion of the state council of ministers and the prevailing political situation in Manipur.

Biren Singh told reporters at Imphal airport that he was travelling to the national capital. K Joykishan Singh, the BJP legislator from Thangmeiband, also departed for Delhi at around 1 pm.

A senior BJP functionary said the legislators were likely to meet senior party leaders in Delhi to discuss a possible cabinet expansion and developments in the state.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam was also seen at the Imphal airport. However, he did not disclose his destination or provide details about his travel plans when approached by mediapersons.

The proposed cabinet expansion comes amid continuing political developments in Manipur, where the BJP-led government has been working to address the situation in the state following the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023.

The Delhi visit by senior BJP leaders from Manipur is expected to provide an opportunity for consultations on the composition of the state cabinet and other organisational and administrative matters. No formal announcement regarding the cabinet expansion has been made so far