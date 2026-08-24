Former Manipur CM Biren Singh leaves for Delhi to meet central leaders

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh left for New Delhi on Monday morning, August 24, to meet central leaders and discuss the prevailing situation in the violence-hit State, officials said.

Singh’s visit comes amid growing demands for an updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the Census exercise.

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), which has been spearheading protests on the issue, has been demanding that the NRC be updated with 1951 as the base year, arguing that it would help identify illegal immigrants in the State.

Singh had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the demand for updating the NRC before the Census exercise.

A BJP functionary said Singh had been called by central leaders to discuss various issues concerning Manipur.

The former Chief Minister’s visit to the national capital comes at a time when demands relating to demographic concerns, NRC updation and delimitation continue to remain politically sensitive issues in the State.

Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister in February 2025 amid the continuing ethnic conflict in the State.