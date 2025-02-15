Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has expressed serious concerns over illegal migration across the Indo-Myanmar border, stating that the issue has been neglected for far too long.

Highlighting past instances, Singh referred to the detention of 28 Myanmar nationals who were caught with fake Aadhaar cards, asserting that such cases are not isolated but part of a deeper and ongoing crisis.

Singh criticized previous governments for their lax approach to border security, comparing the Indo-Myanmar border situation with that of the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

"Unlike these borders, the Indo-Myanmar border was never taken seriously by policymakers. Had there been stricter measures earlier, the demographic changes we see today and the resulting crisis could have been prevented," he stated.



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The former CM's remarks come amid growing concerns over border security, demographic shifts, and the socio-political implications of unchecked migration.

He raised a pressing question: "Why was this issue overlooked for decades? And who will take responsibility for the consequences India now faces?"

The statement has sparked renewed discussions on the need for stricter border controls, policy revisions, and increased vigilance along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent further illegal migration and associated security threats. Singh's comments are expected to add to the ongoing national debate on border security and immigration policies in India.