Former Manipur CM calls for stronger action after major drug bust

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged authorities to ramp up efforts against drug trafficking following a major seizure in Bengaluru.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently confiscated 7 kilograms of cocaine, valued at Rs 14.69 crore, from two women—Laljamluvai from Manipur and Lalthangliani from Mizoram.

The bust has renewed focus on the vulnerability of the northeastern region to drug smuggling routes.

“This arrest shows that the North East remains a major drugs route,” Singh said. He emphasised the broader implications of the operation, noting, “Such operations expose the deep-rooted threat of drug trafficking to our citizens across the country.”

Singh called on agencies to intensify their crackdown on drug networks and reiterated the importance of sustained, coordinated action. “We must intensify the countermeasures to dismantle these networks and ensure a drug-free India,” he added.