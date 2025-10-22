Former Manipur CM credits Amit Shah for bringing peace during state's 'testing times'

N Biren Singh, on October 22, acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's role in establishing peace within Manipur, particularly during what the former chief minister described as the state's most challenging period.

Speaking on Shah's 61st birthday, Singh highlighted the home minister's intervention in fostering unity amongst Manipur's divided communities.

"Manipur remains deeply grateful for your steadfast support, especially during our most testing times, and for your efforts in fostering peace and unity amongst communities," Singh wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The remarks come as Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, violence that has displaced thousands and claimed numerous lives since May 2023.

Beyond Singh's message, the birthday greetings revealed a pattern of regional leaders from India's northeast acknowledging Shah's influence. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised Shah's "visionary leadership" and credited him with contributing to his state's progress, whilst Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went further, calling Shah his "mentor and guide" who has "always led from the front".

Singh also commended Shah's "unwavering dedication to the nation" and wished him good health and continued strength to lead with "wisdom and courage".