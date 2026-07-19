Former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh slams BJP over exam paper leaks, says state lacks Education Minister

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Okram Ibobi Singh on July 19 launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur, accusing them of failing to ensure accountability in education, governance and law and order.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Ibobi referred to the recent protest led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi against recurring examination paper leaks across the country. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had failed to protect the future of millions of students.

Claiming that more than 150 examination papers, including the NEET examination, had allegedly been leaked since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, Ibobi said repeated irregularities had shattered the aspirations of students. He also alleged that several students had died by suicide due to frustration arising from examination-related controversies.

“The government cannot escape its responsibility. Those accountable, including the Union Education Minister, should accept moral responsibility and resign,” he said.

Describing education as the backbone of society, Ibobi expressed concern that Manipur does not have a full-fledged Education Minister.

“It is unfortunate that Manipur still does not have a dedicated Education Minister,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the state government, alleging that the Council of Ministers had not been expanded even months after the new government assumed office. He claimed that Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was handling more than 20 departments, raising questions about administrative efficiency.

“How can one person effectively manage so many departments? What can the people expect from such a government?” he asked, while asserting that Manipur needed political change to move forward.

Ibobi also raised the issue of the six Naga civilians whose bodies were recovered on June 10, saying their families were still awaiting justice. He urged the government to identify those responsible for the killings and ensure they were brought to justice.

“The families are waiting and crying for justice. The rule of law must prevail, and those responsible must be punished,” he said.