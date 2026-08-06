Former Manipur HC chief justice Siddharth Mridul files nomination for SCBA president

Former Manipur High Court chief justice Siddharth Mridul on August 6 filed his nomination papers for the post of president in the upcoming Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections.

Accompanied by his supporters, Mridul submitted his nomination ahead of the polls scheduled for August 18.

Mridul took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on October 20, 2023, and retired on November 21, 2024. Following his retirement, he resumed practice as a senior advocate in the Supreme Court. Before heading the Manipur High Court, he served as a judge of the Delhi High Court from May 2009.

Senior advocate Anupam Lal Das has also entered the fray for the SCBA president's post by filing his nomination papers. His candidature has been proposed by senior advocates Shekhar Naphade and Ratnakar Dash.

The Supreme Court Bar Association elections are scheduled to be held on August 18.