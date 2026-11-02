Former Manipur minister and four-time MLA Chaltolian Amo joined the Congress on November 2, along with former revenue officer D P Haokip, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Amo, who represented the Tipaimukh Assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, formally joined the party at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the presence of senior party leaders.

Amo first entered the Manipur Assembly in 1995 and went on to win the Tipaimukh seat four times. However, he lost the 2022 Assembly election as a BJP candidate.

The induction ceremony was attended by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, AICC in-charge of Manipur, and former Manipur chief minister and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president O Ibobi Singh.

Former Manipur PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh welcomed Amo and Haokip into the party, describing their induction as a boost to the Congress in the state.

"I extend my warm welcome to Dr Chaltolian Amo, former minister from the Tipaimukh assembly constituency, Churachandpur district, and Shri D P Haokip of the Saikot assembly constituency, Churachandpur district, on their joining the Indian National Congress (INC) today," he said.

MPCC working presidents Victor Keishing and Manga Vaiphei, along with general secretary Amir Huisen, were also present.

In a post on X, Meghachandra Singh said he looked forward to the two leaders' contributions towards strengthening the party in Manipur.

"I warmly welcome both leaders into the Congress family and look forward to their active participation and contribution towards strengthening the party in Manipur. Together, let us work towards a peaceful, united and prosperous Manipur," he wrote.

The Congress is looking to strengthen its organisation in Manipur ahead of the Assembly elections, expected to be held early next year.