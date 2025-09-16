Former Manipur MP joins Conrad Sangma's NPP in bid to 'strengthen northeastern unity'

Dr Lorho S. Pfoze, former Lok Sabha member representing Outer Manipur, officially joined the National People's Party at the organisation's Shillong headquarters on September 16, marking a significant political development for the regional party's expansion efforts.

The addition of Dr Pfoze represents a strategic move for NPP as it seeks to consolidate its presence across northeastern states. Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National President Conrad K Sangma emphasised the importance of this recruitment during the formal welcome ceremony.

"Dr Lorho brings to the party his experience, wisdom, and support base from the State of Manipur. We are confident that Dr Lorho will be an asset to the party and will work closely to further NPP's mantra of One Voice, One North East," Sangma said.

The NPP chief highlighted Pfoze's unique position in Manipur's complex political landscape, describing him as "a figure widely accepted by different communities in Manipur" and praising his reputation as "a very soft-spoken, honest, and transparent politician."

Sangma positioned the recruitment within NPP's broader regional ambitions, stating that despite facing multiple challenges, the party has successfully expanded its reach. "The party has built trust and is viewed as the actual platform where the people of the North East can come together and raise their voice, which can be heard," he explained.

The ceremony underlined NPP's commitment to fulfilling the vision of its late founder, Purno Agitok Sangma, who established the party to serve as a unified voice for northeastern interests. Current leadership emphasised this legacy as central to their continued expansion strategy.

Pfoze expressed his commitment to the party's inclusive approach during his remarks. "We, as indigenous communities, should work together in the region. The vision of late Purno Agitok Sangma is an inspiration for us all. His views were to reach out to all communities in this great nation," he said.

The new NPP member outlined his vision for the party's future role: "NPP should become the party for everyone in the North East, the indigenous people, and all the tribal communities."

The joining ceremony drew attendance from key party figures, including NPP National Working President James K. Sangma, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, state ministers, MLAs from Manipur, and other senior party officials.