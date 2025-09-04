Former minister urges inclusion of Manipuri language in UGC heritage courses

Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has written to the current education minister requesting immediate inclusion of Manipuri language and cultural heritage in the University Grants Commission's heritage-based curriculum framework.

In his letter dated September 4, 2025, addressed to the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Singh expressed "deep concern" about the omission of Manipuri elements from recent UGC guidelines on Indian heritage and culture-based courses.

The former minister highlighted that while the new guidelines include subjects like Universal Human Values, Vedic Mathematics, Yoga, and Ayurveda, Manipuri language and cultural traditions have been excluded from the framework.

Singh emphasised four key factors supporting Manipuri inclusion: the language's constitutional recognition in the Eighth Schedule, UNESCO's acknowledgement of Manipuri classical dance form Rasa Lila as a major classical dance of India, the language's consideration for Classical Language status, and its indigenous script with archival manuscripts spanning over two millennia.

"Manipuri has an indigenous script with archival manuscripts dating back more than two millennium years, reflecting a rich and independent, distinctive literary and cultural tradition," the letter states.

The former minister argued that the current omission "undermines the constitutional, historical, and cultural identity of the Manipuri Community, which forms an integral part of the Indian ethos."

His specific recommendations to the Ministry include directing the UGC to modify its heritage program to incorporate "courses on Manipuri language, literature, classical dance, script, and cultural heritage" and ensuring that "the unique identity, contributions, and pride ofthe Manipuri community are safeguarded and promoted for future generations."

Singh concluded his appeal by stating: "Such inclusion will not only uphold the principles of diversity and inclusivity enshrined in our Constitution but will also strengthen the cultural fabric of our nation."