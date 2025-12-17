Four active insurgent cadres arrested in Manipur during coordinated security operations

Security forces and Manipur Police have intensified their crackdown on insurgent activities across the state, leading to the arrest of four active cadres belonging to different banned outfits over the past two days.

On December 16, 2025, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), identified as Ningthoujam Khelemba Meitei alias Chaningkhomba (28). He is a resident of Churachandpur Khumujamba Meitei Leikai under Zomi Villa in Imphal East district. The arrest was made from Nambol Bazar near the Leimapokpam crossing under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Earlier, on December 15, 2025, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA). The accused, identified as Sanasam Thajamanbi Singh alias Ibungo alias Thoi (40), hails from Thongju Boroi Makhong in Imphal West district. He was arrested from his locality under Singjamei Police Station. Police also seized a mobile phone from his possession.

In another operation carried out on December 16, 2025, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The arrested individual was identified as Wahengbam Ibomcha Singh alias Makar (43), a resident of Kumbi Khugawangma under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district. He was taken into custody from his residence.

Meanwhile, security forces also arrested an active cadre and extortionist of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–PWG) on December 16, 2025. The accused, Sapam Dhanajit alias Momocha Singh (42), a resident of Wabagai Thingel Leikai in Kakching district, was apprehended from Umathel Mathak Leikai under Waikhong Police Station. A mobile phone was seized from him during the operation.

Security agencies stated that such coordinated operations will continue as part of sustained efforts to curb insurgency, extortion, and unlawful activities in Manipur.