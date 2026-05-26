Four active insurgent cadres held in separate operations across Manipur's Imphal East and Bishnupur

Security forces arrested four active cadres belonging to different insurgent groups during separate operations conducted in Manipur on May 24 and 25, officials said.

On May 24, security forces apprehended two active cadres of the NRFM from Pangei Nepali Basti in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were identified as Moirangthem Samson Meitei (28), also known as Tonsana, a resident of Moirang Thamnapokpi Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district presently staying at Pangei Nepali Basti, and Chanambam Nabakumar Meetei (22), also known as Ebungo, a resident of Haotak Tampha Khunou Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Security personnel recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

In another operation conducted on May 25, security forces arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), identified as Md. Satibur Rahaman alias Boyai (34), from his residence at Khabeisoi Sabal Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. One mobile phone was seized during the operation.

On the same day, security forces also arrested an active cadre of the KYKL, identified as Oinam Shelung Singh alias Amuton alias Naoba (30), a resident of Seijang Awang Leikai under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from his locality.

Security forces stated that further investigation into the cases is underway.