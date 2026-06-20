Four Arambai Tenggol members held in arms loot case, ASI among two arrested in Hmar woman murder case

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested ten accused persons in connection with multiple cases under investigation, including the 5th IRB arms loot case, the murder of a Hmar woman in Jiribam, the Ukhrul Punjab National Bank robbery case, the abduction and killing of four Kukis, the attack on CRPF personnel at Narainsena, and the ambush on the convoy of the Chief Minister.

According to an official police statement, the arrests were carried out across several districts, including Churachandpur, Imphal and Ukhrul.

Among those arrested were four persons identified by investigators as members of Arambai Tenggol in connection with the looting of firearms from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Chingarel Tejpur in Imphal East district on February 13, 2024.

The accused have been identified as Haorokcham Manaocha (30) of Sanjenbam Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district; Mutum Naoba Singh (36) of Nambol Oinam Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district; Kangabam Somananda Singh (41) of Tangkham Awang Leikai in Imphal East district; and Ningthoujam Momocha Singh alias Mocha (37) of Uchiwa Wangma in Thoubal district.

The NIA stated that the case was originally registered at Lamlai Police Station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before being re-registered by the agency on July 2, 2025, following directions from the Central Government.

According to the agency, its investigation established the involvement of the four accused in an alleged criminal conspiracy to loot firearms from the 5th IRB and found that they had played active roles in the incident.

The four accused were apprehended on June 19 during a joint operation conducted by the NIA and security forces. During questioning, they allegedly acknowledged their membership in Arambai Tenggol and admitted involvement in the incident. The agency, however, stated that the accused were not fully cooperating with the investigation. They were produced before the Duty Magistrate, and the NIA sought ten days of police custody for custodial interrogation.

In a separate development, the NIA arrested two persons, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Manipur Police, in connection with the rape and murder of a Hmar woman in Jiribam district.

The accused were identified as Salam Deepak Singh (35), an ASI posted with Manipur Police and a resident of Iroishemba Mamang Leikai, and Ningthoujam Boboy Singh (37) of Leimakhong Prem Nagar, both in Imphal West district.

According to the NIA, the victim, Zosangkim, wife of Ngurthansang of Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) village in Jiribam district, was allegedly raped and burnt alive at her residence on the night of November 7, 2024, by armed militants identified in the investigation as linked to Arambai Tenggol and Manipur People’s Army.

The case was initially registered at Jiribam Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and was later taken over and re-registered by the NIA on November 11, 2024, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency stated that its investigation established the involvement of the two accused in the alleged commission of the crime, including acts related to arson and the killing of the victim.

According to the NIA, information regarding the apprehension of Ningthoujam Boboy Singh was received from the CRPF. The agency subsequently questioned him at the CRPF office in Manipur, where he allegedly disclosed details of the crime and named Salam Deepak Singh as another accused.

The NIA then summoned Salam Deepak Singh for examination on June 19, during which he allegedly admitted involvement in the case.

Both accused were produced before the Duty Magistrate with a request for seven days of police custody and were remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The remaining four arrests were made in connection with the Ukhrul Punjab National Bank robbery case, the abduction and killing of four Kukis, the attack on CRPF personnel at Narainsena on April 27, 2024, and the ambush on the Chief Minister’s convoy on June 10, 2024. Investigations in all cases remain underway.