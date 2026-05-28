Four arrested in kidnapping case of six Naga civilians: Manipur CM

Four suspected persons linked to the kidnapping of six Naga civilians have been arrested, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Thursday, May 28, during a visit to Makhan Naga village in Kangpokpi district.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said security forces were continuing search and combing operations to trace the hostages. He added that the government was treating the matter seriously and investigations were underway to identify and arrest others involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister visited a relief camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Makhan Baptist Church, where around 35 people are currently taking shelter. The inmates include women and children from Konsakhul village who were earlier taken hostage and later released by armed miscreants.

During the visit, Singh distributed relief materials including rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, edible oil, sugar, tea leaves and biscuits.

He also inspected the village community hall and discussed arrangements for accommodating more displaced people with local authorities and village leaders. The Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi was directed to provide essential supplies such as mattresses and mosquito nets.

Village representatives informed the Chief Minister that several Naga families in Kangpokpi district had fled their homes due to fear following recent incidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, several MLAs and senior civil and police officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.