Four arrested in Leilon Vaiphei abduction-murder case, four more suspects identified: Manipur Home Minister

Four suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the abduction and subsequent killing of six civilians in Manipur’s Leilon Vaiphei area, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the state Assembly on Thursday, September 3.

Konthoujam said the investigation into the case is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is continuing its probe into the incident and the involvement of other suspected persons.

The Home Minister made the statement during Question Hour of the ongoing eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in response to a question raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit sought an update on the investigation into the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, describing the incident as one of the most serious episodes during the ongoing conflict in the state. He said the victims were allegedly killed in a brutal manner and their bodies were dismembered.

The MLA said the bodies had remained at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for more than three months, and sought details of the progress of the investigation and steps being taken to ensure justice for the victims.

Ranjit also referred to statements reportedly given by other victims who were released after being abducted along with the deceased persons. He sought clarification on allegations regarding the possible involvement of a leader of the Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P) and a Manipur Police constable.

Responding to the questions, Konthoujam said the NIA had initially arrested two suspects in connection with the case. Based on information provided during the investigation, two more suspects were subsequently arrested.

The four arrested suspects have also provided the names of four other persons allegedly suspected to be involved in the case, the Home Minister said, adding that the NIA is investigating the new leads.

Konthoujam said the arrests and disclosures made during interrogation indicated that the arrested persons could have information about the alleged crime, while stressing that the investigation is still underway.

On the allegation concerning the police constable, the Home Minister said the investigation had established that the constable was not involved in the incident and was on official duty on the day in question.

Regarding the alleged involvement of KNF-P leaders, Konthoujam said the NIA had not shared any information confirming such involvement based on the findings of its investigation so far.

According to the details presented in the Assembly, around 18 people, primarily Liangmai Naga civilians, were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026, while they were returning from a wedding ceremony. Twelve of them were released the following day, while six others were subsequently found dead.

The case remains under investigation by the NIA.