Four Assam Rifles personnel injured as suspected militants ambush border post in Manipur's Saibol

In a fresh incident of violence along the Indo-Myanmar border, suspected militants, ambushed a security post near Border Pillar No. 87 in Tengnoupal district on Friday, November 28 morning.



According to official sources, four personnel from the 3rd Battalion of Assam Rifles sustained injuries in the attack, with one security personnel stated to be in a critical condition.



The incident took place near Saibol village, a remote area close to the international border, raising fresh concerns over militant movements and rising cross-border hostilities. Reinforcement teams have reportedly been deployed to the ambush site, and a search operation has been launched to track down those involved in the attack.



Security measures along the frontier have been intensified as investigations into the attack continue.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.