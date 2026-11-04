At least four cadres were reportedly killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui faction), also known as ZUF(J), and the NSCN-IM in Manipur's Noney district early on Wednesday, November 4.

According to sources, the gunfight broke out at around 3.30 am in Taodaijang, under the jurisdiction of Nungba Police Station. The confrontation allegedly involved suspected cadres of the NSCN(IM) and ZUF(J).

Initial reports indicate that four people were killed in the exchange of fire, with the casualties reportedly including one person from one side and three from the other. One person was also reported to have sustained injuries.

Sources further said that firing was continuing in the area even after the initial exchange, raising concerns about the possibility of further escalation.

Police personnel, however, had not been able to reach the spot at the time of the reports. The situation on the ground remains unclear.

The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation, the identities of those killed and the number of injured are yet to be officially confirmed. Further details are awaited.