Four held in joint operation by security forces in Manipur following abduction of six individuals in Kangpokpi

Joint security forces comprising the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals in Kangpokpi district on Monday, May 25 during an operation linked to the investigation into the abduction of six persons earlier this month.

The operation was conducted in the area between P. Molding and Leilon Vaiphei inter-village road as part of a series of search operations launched following the abduction of six individuals from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51) of Patbung village, Kangchup; Seikholet Khongsai (40) of Mongbung Tongneh, New Keithelmanbi; Lunminthang Dimngel (27); and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

According to security sources, the four individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups operating in Kangpokpi district. They are also suspected to have been involved in anti-social activities, including extortion, criminal intimidation, and possession of arms and ammunition.

Officials stated that the possible involvement of the apprehended individuals in the abduction of the six persons is under investigation and will be ascertained during the course of further inquiry.

Further investigation into the case is underway.