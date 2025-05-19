Manipur police arrested four individuals on May 18 and 19 from Himalayan Tiles Naka in Imphal West district for allegedly kidnapping and extorting two men from Delhi and Jaipur.

The victims were reportedly lured to Manipur on the pretext of receiving training for a networking business, but upon arrival in Imphal, they were abducted and threatened with death unless ransom was paid.

The accused posed as armed goons and confined the victims before being intercepted by police. The arrested have been identified as: Laishram Hellary Meetei (35) of Thampnapokpi Mayai Leikai; Thangjam Lemba Singh (27) of Ngairangbam; Huirem Anand Singh (43) of Naoremthong Takhellambam Leikai; Nahakpam Naresh Singh (28) of Langol Type II.

Items recovered from the accused include one .32 pistol with a magazine and five live rounds, two gun licences, a pocket knife, two mobile phones, and a four-wheeler.

Police are investigating the extent of the group’s criminal network and have not ruled out the possibility of other victims. The rescued individuals are reported to be safe.

In a separate operation, an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG), identified as Leimapokpam Abem Chanu alias Sanathoi alias Monika (25) of Wahengkhuman Maning Leikai, Bishnupur District, was apprehended from the same locality under Wangoi Police Station. She was allegedly involved in extortion by issuing monetary threats to oil pumps in the valley. Police recovered a mobile handset, two SIM cards, and an Aadhaar card from her possession.

In another coordinated operation, three more active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from a rented house in Sagolband Thingom Leikai under Imphal Police Station. The accused were identified as Oinam Shantikeshor Singh alias Inaoton alias Shanti Khuman (35) of Thanga Ngaram Leikai, Bishnupur District; Kangabam Sony Chanu alias Thoithoi (18) of Khongakhul Maning Leikai, Imphal West District; and Leishangthem Uma Devi alias Tombimacha (21) of Langmeidong Mamang Leikai, Kakching District. The trio was allegedly involved in extorting money from various shops. Police seized four mobile handsets, two wallets, Rs. 2,620 in cash, and two Aadhaar cards.

Separately, an active cadre of the RPF/PLA, Huirem Dinesh Meetei alias Sanouton (32) of Jiribam District, was arrested from Meitei Lamkhai Chajing under Singjamei Police Station. One mobile phone was recovered from him.