Manipur police and security forces carried out a series of operations across the state, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including active members of proscribed outfits, and the seizure of illegal liquor.

In Imphal West district, Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Nanao Singh (49), from his residence at Loitang Khullen Maning Leikai. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting government officials in the Imphal area. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation in Imphal East district, security forces nabbed an active member of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK - Pro), identified as Sapam Sagar Singh (30), a resident of Leimakhong Mapal, Lamlai. He was arrested from Sagolmang Bazar near CHC, and one mobile phone was seized.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi district, security forces patrolling along NH-02 between T Khullen and Koubru Laikha spotted a group of individuals allegedly stopping commercial trucks to extort money. On seeing the security personnel, the group fled the scene. However, one person, Lunminthang Guite (27) of Khamenlok, Saikul, was apprehended. A smartphone and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from his possession.

In a crackdown on illegal liquor trafficking, Moreh Police in Tengnoupal district seized a large quantity of liquor during a raid on shops in Moreh town. The seized items included 120 bottles of whiskey, 41 bottles of rum, 24 bottles of wine, 17 bottles of vodka, and several beer bottles.

The security personnel also ramped up the liquor drive in Churachandpur district, through a night-time raid in various parts of Churachandpur town. A total of 267 bottles of IMFL whiskey, 72 bottles of IMFL rum, and 160 beer cans were seized. The entire cache was destroyed in the presence of media representatives, an Executive Magistrate, and Excise Department personnel.

Meanwhile, on April 7, security forces arrested one active cadre of UPPK, identified as Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh (49) of Singjamei Makha Khongnang Pheidekpi, Imphal West district from Pebiya Pandit Leikai near Meira Shang, Imphal East.

He is involved in extortion activities from the general public and private schools and colleges located at Imphal areas. One two-wheeler and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.