Four KCP (Taibanganba) cadres arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district; mobile phones, Aadhaar cards seized

Security forces arrested four active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba) from Langthabal Khunou under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal district, Manipur on Thursday, August 14.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Konjengbam Babita (45), a resident of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, Hiyangthang, Imphal West

Lisham Premika Devi (33), from Khongman Zone-II, Imphal East

Nandeibam Noni Devi (53), of Khongman Atom Leikai, Imphal East

Heikham Ravi Meitei (38), from Senjam Chirang Mayai Leikai, Lamsang, Imphal West

During the operation, security personnel recovered five mobile handsets, a cash amount of Rs 1,666, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their recent movements, networks, and possible involvement in unlawful activities.