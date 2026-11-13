Four people, including two women, were killed after suspected militants opened fire at two vehicles in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on November 13, police said.

The incident took place in the New Heaven area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, where armed attackers fired at two four-wheelers, a senior police officer said.

"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," the officer said.

The killings came a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead and two men were injured in a gunfight between rival groups near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands.

At least 50 people have also been killed in clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in the hill districts since February this year.