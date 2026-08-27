Four killed, one injured in ambush on IT Road in Manipur’s Kangpokpi, one missing

Tension resurfaced in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, August 27 after armed miscreants allegedly ambushed Naga civilians along the IT Road, leaving at least four people dead, one injured and another missing, according to sources.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 am between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an area considered an important route for Naga communities residing along the IT Road.

According to reliable sources, the victims were targeted by armed assailants in the alleged ambush. At least four members of the Naga community were reported killed in the attack, while one person sustained injuries. Another person was reported missing following the incident.

The attack has triggered fresh tension in Kangpokpi, a district that has witnessed periodic violence since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

The incident had not been officially confirmed by the police at the time of reporting. Further details, including the identities of the victims and circumstances surrounding the attack, are awaited.