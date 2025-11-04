Four Kuki insurgents killed in army operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur

In the early hours of November 4, security forces neutralised four cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) insurgent group, during an intelligence-based operation in Khanpi village, around 80 km west of Churachandpur in Manipur.

According to defence sources, the encounter began when terrorists opened unprovoked fire on the Army column. The ensuing firefight led to the elimination of four UKNA militants.

The operation is still underway, with forces conducting searches in the adjoining areas.



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The Army said the action came in response to recent atrocities committed by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals, and attempts to destabilise the region.

The successful operation, it added, underscores the Indian Army and Assam Rifles’ commitment to safeguarding civilians and ensuring lasting peace in Manipur.