Four Manipur Civil Service officers appointed to IAS

Four officers of the Manipur Civil Service (MCS) have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the Manipur cadre.

The appointments were made by the President of India under Rule 8(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with Regulation 9(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954.

The newly appointed IAS officers are A. Romita Devi, Additional Secretary (CAF&PD & SCERT); K. Bono Singh, Additional Secretary (Works & School Education); Kh. Lalmani Singh, Secretary, Manipur Public Service Commission; and H. Balkrisna Singh, Additional Secretary (Home, Relief & Disaster Management) and Project Director, Loktak Development Authority.

According to a notification issued by the Government of India on September 18, 2026, the four officers have been appointed against vacancies determined by the Centre in consultation with the Manipur Government for the Select List of 2024.

The officers have been appointed on probation until further orders and allocated to the Manipur cadre under the applicable IAS Cadre Rules, 1954.