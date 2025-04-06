Manipur security forces and state police arrested four active members of proscribed insurgent groups in separate and coordinated operations across different districts of the state, dealing a significant blow to underground networks.

On April 5, security forces arrested an active member of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), during a search operation in the Hiyanglam Tera Pishak and Hiyanglam Mayai Leikai areas under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district. The individual was identified as Elangbam Robichandra Singh (46).

In a similar operation, the personnel arrested Taorem Ranjit Singh (49), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) from Moirang Okshongbung Shribon IV Road in Bishnupur district.

On the same day, Manipur police apprehended a juvenile member of the KCP (MC Progressive) from Nambol Bazar in Bishnupur district. A motorcycle, a mobile handset, and a SIM card were seized from his possession. The juvenile is reportedly associated with active underground activities.

Another KCP(PWG) operative, Hemam Priyokumar Meitei (32), of Moirang Panshang Leikai (currently residing near Moirang College Gate), was arrested during a search operation conducted in and around Potshangbam, Toupoki, and Ningthoukhong areas under Bishnupur Police Station.

A mobile handset was recovered from him. He is said to be directly involved in extortion activities in Bishnupur and Nambol areas.