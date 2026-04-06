Four militants arrested in Manipur across two districts

Four militants linked to different proscribed outfits were arrested in separate operations across two districts of Manipur, police said on April 6.

Two militants—Thokchom Ingocha Singh (31) and Thokchom Ragunath Meitei (48), were apprehended on April 4 from the vicinity of Yangoubung village in Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border. The operation was carried out jointly by security forces and the Delhi Police.

In a separate operation the same day, another militant, Laishram Inaotomba Singh (19), was arrested from the Palace Compound area in Imphal East district, according to the police statement.

On April 5, security forces arrested one more militant from his residence at Sanjenbam Khunou, also in Imphal East district.

Police said the arrested individuals are associated with different banned outfits, and further investigation is underway.