Four militants arrested in Moreh operation; security tightened across Manipur

In a continued crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police and security forces arrested four valley-based insurgent group (VBIG) members during an operation conducted on April 2 at Yangoubung village under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Keisham Sumanta Meitei (25), associated with the PLA, a resident of Toubungkhok Awang Leikai in Imphal West district; Angom Somorjit Singh alias Nongsaba (32), linked to NRFM, from Kakching Khunou Awang Kshetri Leikai in Kakching district; Yumnam Naoba Singh alias Shinsangamba (26), a member of KCP (MFL), hailing from Gwaltabi Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district; and Khundrakpam Shyamson Meitei alias Manganleiba (25), also affiliated with KCP (MFL), from Ukhongshang Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district.

Officials said that security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable zones in multiple districts to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, authorities ensured the safe movement of essential supplies, with a total of 276 vehicles passing along National Highway-37 under strict security arrangements. Convoys were provided protection in sensitive stretches to maintain uninterrupted logistics.

As part of heightened security measures, 117 nakas and checkpoints were set up across both hill and valley districts. However, no detentions were reported during these checks.

The operations come amid ongoing efforts by security agencies to stabilise the situation and maintain law and order in the state.