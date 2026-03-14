Four militants of banned outfit arrested in Manipur

Security forces arrested four militants belonging to the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (P) in Manipur’s Imphal, police said on March 14.

The four active cadres were apprehended from the New Checkon area in Imphal East district on Friday during an operation conducted by security forces, officials said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, including pistols and live bullets, a police officer said.

The arrested militants are currently being interrogated and further investigation is underway, police added.