Four Myanmar nationals held with suspected heroin in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Security forces have arrested four Myanmar nationals for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on May 6.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team intercepted a motorcycle in the Behiang Police Station area and apprehended two individuals from Bualkot village after recovering 22 soap cases suspected to contain heroin. In a separate operation, two more persons were arrested from Behiang village, with 44 additional soap cases of suspected heroin seized from their possession.

Police said the total quantity and value of the seized narcotics are yet to be determined, as the operations were carried out in remote areas.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangsawmung (56), Kamkhenmung (56), Jhonmung (31), and HaukhuI (55), all residents of Chikha village in Myanmar.

Cases have been registered at the Behiang Police Station under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the development, former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh praised the coordinated effort of the Behiang police and the Assam Rifles. In a statement, he said the arrests highlight ongoing concerns over cross-border drug trafficking and illegal infiltration, stressing the need for continued vigilance and strong enforcement measures in the region.