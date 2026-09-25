Four Naga civilians killed near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Kamjong

Four Naga civilians were allegedly shot dead by suspected militants near Pilong village in Manipur's Kamjong district, close to the Myanmar border, on September 24, according to residents and local sources.

A police team was dispatched to the remote village on Thursday after authorities were informed that four people had been shot dead by suspected militants. However, police had not confirmed the killings till late evening, an officer said.

Residents of Pilong claimed that militants from across the international boundary entered the area and attacked five people, killing four of them. One person reportedly escaped and informed villagers and local authorities about the incident.

"Villagers claimed that four persons were killed when militants from neighbouring Myanmar crossed the border and attacked five people. One of them managed to escape and reported the incident to the villagers and the local authorities. The killing has not been confirmed. A police team has been dispatched to ascertain the claim," the officer said.

Pilong village is located around 34 km from the Kamjong district headquarters and near the international border with Myanmar. The reported site of the incident is said to be between border pillars 91 and 93.

According to local sources, the four victims were allegedly killed by cadres of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and armed Kuki groups. The allegation has not been independently verified.

The deceased have been identified as Phami Jajo, Betterson Jajo and Vareishim Jajo, all from Kangpat Khullen, and Ningthem Kashak of Zingsui village.

The incident has heightened tensions in the border area, with the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) subsequently announcing a total shutdown across its jurisdiction in protest against the alleged killings.